180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,810 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 225,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in MetLife by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 291,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Down 0.1 %

MET traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 484,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

