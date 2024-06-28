180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,099,000 after purchasing an additional 318,495 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,871,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,604,750. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

