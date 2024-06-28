180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,050,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,512,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,228,100. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

TMUS traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,631. The company has a market cap of $207.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.26.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.