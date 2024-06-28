180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $6.65 on Thursday, hitting $684.34. 2,402,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,718. The company has a market capitalization of $294.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $625.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $689.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.