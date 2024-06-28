180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 246,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 31,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.95. The stock had a trading volume of 64,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,020. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $111.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

