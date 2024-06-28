180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 953.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Moderna by 242.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.02.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.64. The company had a trading volume of 851,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,272. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,086,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,199,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,086,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,199,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,255 shares of company stock valued at $54,210,631. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

