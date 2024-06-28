180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after buying an additional 3,311,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Walt Disney by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $600,098,000 after buying an additional 1,716,259 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.0 %

DIS stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.09. 4,961,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,354,828. The company has a market cap of $182.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average is $104.53. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

