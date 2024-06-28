180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.89. 1,148,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $503,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.