180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.55. 1,944,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,463,516. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

