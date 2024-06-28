180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,839 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,300.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 707,933 shares during the period. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,291,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,098,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,374,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,068,000 after buying an additional 527,755 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.73. 377,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,644. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

