180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VOC Energy Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 100,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter.

VOC stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.83. 9,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 107.07% and a net margin of 92.37%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

