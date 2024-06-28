180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.49. 909,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,261. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

