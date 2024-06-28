180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

IUSV stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.20. 127,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,848. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.74. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $90.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

