180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $774,000 Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $162.15. The company had a trading volume of 302,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.87 and a 200-day moving average of $165.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $189.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Meritage Homes

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.