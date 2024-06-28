180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $947,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,786,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after buying an additional 122,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $434.86. 981,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $456.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.90.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

