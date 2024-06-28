180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,758,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,480,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 710,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,324. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $157.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $68.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

