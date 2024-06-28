180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,300,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 39.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,743,000 after buying an additional 192,546 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUM traded up $17.19 on Friday, reaching $380.17. 1,519,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,316. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

