180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,963 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after buying an additional 659,986 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after acquiring an additional 568,369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 862,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

C3.ai Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of C3.ai stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. On average, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.