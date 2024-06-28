180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 429 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49,418.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 101,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.80. 279,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,179. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.