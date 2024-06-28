180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,226,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $481.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,639,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,114,680. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $486.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.40 and its 200-day moving average is $435.37.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

