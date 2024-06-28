180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 165.4% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 471,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 293,630 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 151,514 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 103,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,178. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

