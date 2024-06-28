2,410 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,753,000 after buying an additional 204,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CF Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CF Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,576,000 after purchasing an additional 203,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,145,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in CF Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,318 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,999,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,883. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $87.90.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.