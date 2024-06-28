25,369 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.66. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $266.71.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

