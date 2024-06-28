3i Group (LON:III) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($35.71) to GBX 3,050 ($38.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get 3i Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on III

3i Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

LON III traded up GBX 90.01 ($1.14) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,089.01 ($39.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. 3i Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,843.50 ($23.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,180 ($40.34). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,951.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,657.28. The firm has a market cap of £30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 671.52, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,821 ($35.79) per share, with a total value of £200,291 ($254,079.67). In related news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,821 ($35.79) per share, with a total value of £200,291 ($254,079.67). Also, insider James Hatchley sold 23,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,903 ($36.83), for a total transaction of £668,473.81 ($847,994.18). Insiders have purchased a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $22,368,830 over the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.