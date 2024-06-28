4,479 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 40,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.72. 861,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,316,860. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

