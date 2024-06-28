60,100 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kroger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KR. Wolfe Research upgraded Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

Kroger Trading Up 0.6 %

KR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,067. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

