82,100 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,320,000. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 3.2% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 38.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $384.13. 2,057,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,893. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $394.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.47, a P/E/G ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,675 shares of company stock valued at $92,085,172 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

