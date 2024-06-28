A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ASCB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. A SPAC II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 203,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 83,931 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,060,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia.

