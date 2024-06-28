ABCMETA (META) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $328,389.41 and approximately $0.13 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,870.82 or 1.00008697 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012786 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00079908 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000328 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.