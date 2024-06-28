Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.22 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Accolade updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Price Performance

NASDAQ ACCD traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $3.91. 2,177,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $312.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.10. Accolade has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

Get Accolade alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accolade

In other news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,746 shares of company stock valued at $104,586. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.