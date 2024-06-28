Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 221,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 126,185 shares.The stock last traded at $116.91 and had previously closed at $114.21.

Several brokerages have commented on ADUS. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

