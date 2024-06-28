Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Adecco Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.
