Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.13

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.13 and last traded at $67.90, with a volume of 49351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATGE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

