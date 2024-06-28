AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 8.69% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DWSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,911. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

