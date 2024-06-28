aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Achieves $260.30 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $260.30 million and $17.86 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000702 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000665 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,311,899 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

