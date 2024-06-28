AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Major Shareholder Sells $70,424.00 in Stock

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shuhei Komatsu sold 140,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $70,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AERWINS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AWIN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.88. AERWINS Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $74.40.

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $12.12 EPS for the quarter.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

