Agilysys, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilysys in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.73 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agilysys’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Agilysys’ FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

AGYS stock opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.18. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,377,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,392 shares of company stock worth $67,319,669 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

