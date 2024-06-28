Agilysys, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYSFree Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilysys in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.73 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agilysys’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Agilysys’ FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGYS

Agilysys Stock Up 1.8 %

AGYS stock opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.18. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In related news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,377,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,392 shares of company stock worth $67,319,669 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.