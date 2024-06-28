AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 1,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,813. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.