Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $66.38 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

