Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $61.25 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00082792 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00025920 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011306 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 421.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

