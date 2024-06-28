Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,584,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Airbnb by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,926,000 after purchasing an additional 813,074 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 12,298.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,250,000 after purchasing an additional 758,666 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $151.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average is $150.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $17,155,441.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,029,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,933,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,287 shares of company stock valued at $61,071,555. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.