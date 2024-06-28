AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading 5% Higher

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.50 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.40). 13 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.01 ($0.38).

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,575.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.51.

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing and manufacture of floor coverings in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers carpet tiles and planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, hospitality, and public sectors under the Burmatex brand name.

