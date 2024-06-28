Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$286,414.32 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE:AGI traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,965. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.15.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.9497925 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGI. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

