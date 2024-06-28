Aleph Zero Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $160.85 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000986 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 263,903,605 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

