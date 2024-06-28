Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26.87 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $26.87 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00045326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,179,644,824 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

