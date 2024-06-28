Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $248.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALNY. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.14.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $247.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $252.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $485,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,522.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $485,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,522.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

