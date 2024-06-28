Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.68.

Ambev Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,393,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

