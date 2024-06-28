Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 4,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 91,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Ambow Education Price Performance

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

