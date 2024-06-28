Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ ATLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.54. 10,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,398. Ames National has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $175.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ames National by 2,044.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ames National by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ames National by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

