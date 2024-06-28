Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Down 65.9% in June

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the May 31st total of 52,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Amesite Stock Up 13.4 %
Amesite stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.14. 12,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,817. Amesite has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.
About Amesite
